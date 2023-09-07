More than Running campaign encourages Wexford people to volunteer at their local park run

A Campaign from Vhi aims to encourage people in Wexford to reap wellbeing benefits of volunteering at their local parkrun

A recent Vhi survey of parkrun participants centred on volunteering habits and benefits. Nine out of ten people surveyed said they would recommend volunteering at parkrun to friends and family, a ringing endorsement that is reflected in the improvements respondents say they have noticed to their overall wellbeing:

93% of respondents say their health and wellbeing has improved from volunteering at parkrun

52% say it has helped improved their overall happiness

40% say it has helped improve their mental health

parkrun volunteers also find themselves feeling more connected to others and the local community:

81% of respondents say volunteering at parkrun has helped made them feel more connected to local community.

61% are motivated to volunteer as a way of supporting their local community

49% said it’s an opportunity to meet new people

As presenting partner of parkrun, Vhi are delighted to announce that this September and October, they will be visiting parkruns in Wexford, Dublin and Galway as part of the Vhi ‘More Than Running’ Roadshows.

Vhi ambassadors Aimee Connolly and David Gillick will be on hand as volunteers to experience the wellbeing benefits for themselves and to cheer parkrun participants every step of the way. Vhi is encouraging people to come along and join in the celebrations, participate as a walker, jogger or runner, and to find out more about how to volunteer at their local parkrun.

Gorey parkrun

Heritage Park junior parkrun

New Ross parkrun

Wexford Racecourse parkrun

Parkrun in partnership with Vhi supports local communities in organising free, weekly, timed 5km runs every Saturday morning and 2km junior parkruns every Sunday at 140 venues all over Ireland, with around 12,000 people of every age and ability taking part each week. It is the biggest community-led physical activity movement in Ireland with more than 395,000 registered participants and 35,500 registered volunteers. The events are organised by volunteers every weekend from Bere Island to Ballina to Ballinteer. Over 395,350 registered participants have run more than 13 million kilometres at parkrun Ireland events since it started here in November 2012.

To register for a parkrun near you visit www.parkrun.ie. New registrants should select their chosen event as their home location. You will then receive a personal barcode which acts as your free entry to any parkrun event worldwide.

