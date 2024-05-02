Tributes are being paid following the death of former Wexford TD Michael D’Arcy.

The late 90 year old began his political career in 1958 and served as a member of Fine Gael in Dail Éireann, Seanad Éireann, Wexford County Council and Gorey Town Council.

Speaking on Morning Mix Wexford TD Paul Kehoe remembered his former colleague for the work he did for the county throughout his career saying he dedicated his whole life to Politics.

May Michael Rest In Heavenly Peace.

He’ll be remembered by his wife Marie and loving children Jude, Michael, Liam, the late Shirley, his brothers and sisters Peggy, Emily, Nora, Frank and the late Jim.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey, on Thursday, May 2nd from 3pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Peter and Paul’s Church Kilanerin arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Limbrick Cemetery Kilanerin.

