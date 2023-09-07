Wexford County Council announce temporary road closures ahead of the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Rally

Wexford County Council have issued temporary road closures from Friday 8th September – Sunday 10th September to public traffic to facilitate the holding of the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally.

Friday 8 September 2023

Ceremonial start to Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally at Common Quay Street and North Main Street, Wexford town.

Road Closures: Common Quay Street (L7509-1) to its junction with Corn Market, North Main Street (L3500-4/5) from its junction with Corn Market to its junction with Anne Street and Anne Street (L7513-1).

Times: 18.00 to 21.30.

Alternative Routes: Travelling North Bound on Quay: Common Quay Street to Commercial Quay to Redmond Square to Selskar Street to George Street Lower to Abbey Street to Cornmarket via the R730, L3500, L7505, L7525 and the L7531.

Travelling South Bound on the Quay: King Street to Saint Joseph Street to Roches Road to School Street to Rowe Street to Church Lane via the R733, R889, L7534, L7511 and the L7510.

Saturday 9 September 2023

Stage numbers: 1-4-7.

Stage name: Ballycullane.

Road Closure Times: 08.50 to 18:12.

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L8075-3 / L8076-1 / L8141-3 / L8059-1 / L80591-1 / L80591-2 / R735-4 / R735-3 / L8135-1 / L8135-2 / L8138-1 / L4038-4 / L8093-1 / L8093-2 / L8090-2 / L8090-1 / L4040-3

Townlands: Tellarought, Dunmain, Nash, Kilbraney, Ballygarvan, Boley, Yoletown, Taylorstown and Ballycullanne

Alternative Route

Route: Kinnagh to Balliniry to Rathumney to Tellarought to Ballynabola to Newbawn to Clongeen to Wellingtonbridge to Kinnagh via the L4040, R733, R744, L4021, L4023, N25, R736, L3037 and the R733.

Saturday 9 September 2023

Stage numbers: 2-5-8.

Stage name: Saltmills.

Road Closure Times: 09.18 to 18.44

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L8109-1 / L8109-2 / L8107-4 / L8107-5 / L88106-2 / L4043-4 / L8110-2 / L40431-1 / L4043-5 / L4043-6 / L4043-7 / R734-15 / R734-14 / L8102-4 / L8099-4 / L80991-2 / L8120-2 / L8120-1.

Townlands: Clonmines, Taulaght, , Garrycullen, Saint Kierans, Tintern, Saltmills, Ballygarrett, Gorteens, Stonehouse, Dungulph, Winningtown and Battlestown.

Alternative Route

Route: Clonmines to Haggard to Kilbride to Ballinruan to Poulfur via the R733, R737, L4046, L4047 and the L4048.

Saturday 9 September 2023

Stage numbers: 3-6-9.

Stage name: J.F.K Park.

Road Closure Times: 09.49 to 19:11

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L8132-1 / L8132-1 / L8133-2 / L4037-2 / L8127-1 / L4036-2 / L8079-1 / L4031-5 / L8075-1 / L8055-1 / L4027-3 / L4027-4

Townlands: Curraghmore, Monachee, Coole, Drillistown, Killesk, Knockea, Garryduff, Aclamon, Whitechurch and Tellarought.

Alternative Route

Route: Curraghmore to Campile to Horeswood to Slaght to Dunmain to Rathumney to Balliniry to Curraghmore via the L4044, L4035, R733, R734, R733 and the L4044.

Sunday 10 September 2023

Stage numbers: 10-13-16.

Stage name: Murrintown.

Road Closure Times: 08.27 to 18.06

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L7060-4/ L7060-3 / L70471-1 / L7047-1 / L30441-1 / L3044-2 L30444-1 / L70611-2 / L70611-1 / L70621-1 / L7062-2 / L7062-1 / L3044-4 / L30477-1

Townlands: Kildavin Lower, Kildavin Upper, Scaughmolin, Staplestown (Morgan), Staplestown (Ram), Forth Commons, Murntown Upper, Gorteenminogue Upper, Corramacorra, Part of Forth Commons, Bargy Commons, Mountaingate, Spelsherstown, Newcastle, Gortins Little, Gortins Great, Wetmeadows, Pollmanagh Great, Pollmanagh Little, Grascur Little, Brownstown, Norristown, Cleristown South, Cleristown North, Blackmoor and Tracystown East.

Alternative Route

Route: Murntown to Cherriestown to Ralphtown to Waddingtown to Mullanour to Redmonstown to Murntown via L3041, R738, R733, L7060, L7046 and the L3041.

Sunday 10 September 2023

Stage numbers: 11-14-17.

Stage name: Taghmon.

Road Closure Times: 08.55 to 18.34

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L70361-1 / L70361-2 / L7036-2 / L3034-2 / L7025-3 / L7026-2 / L3034-3 / L7035-3 / L7035-2 / L7033-3 / L7033-1 /

Townlands: Newtown, Rochestown, Aughermon, Coolraheen, Coolcull Big, Coolcull (Sheas), Taghmon, Coolateggart, Coolcull (Moylers), Upton, Tracystown West, Ardenagh Little, Ardenagh Great, Knockarton, Ballymitty, Hilltown, Arnestown, Marshalstown, Coolcliffe and Slevoy

Alternative Route

Route: Harperstown to Waddingtown to Wellingtonbridge to Glenroe to Newbawn to Scullaboge to Bricketstown to Taghmon to Harperstown via the R738, R736, R733, R735, N25, L7028 and the R738.

Sunday 10 September 2023

Stage numbers: 12-15-18.

Stage name: Foulksmills.

Road Closure Times: 09.25 to 19.04.

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L3033-1 / L3030-5 / L7023-2 / L7023-1 / L4025-3 / L7020-1 / L7020-2 / L7020-4 / L3030-3 / L7025-1 / L7022-2 / L7024-1 / L3032-5 / L30325-1.

Townlands: Raheenduff, Horetown North, Cullenstown, Assagart, Shanowle, Cullenstown, Deerpark, Tottenhamgreen, Shawstown, Dungeer, Ballybeg, Bricketstown

Alternative Route

Route: Bricketstown to Taghmon to Harperstown to Waddingtown to Wellingtonbridge to Glenroe to Newbawn to Scullaboge to Bricketstown via the L7028, R738, R733, R736, R735, N25, and the L7028.

Alternative routes will be signposted.

Please note that it may be possible by prior arrangement with the Wexford Motor Club to facilitate some local access at certain times.

