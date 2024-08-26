National Cinema Day Returns to Wexford Saturday 31st August  

On Saturday, 31st August, more cinemas than ever in Wexford and across the Republic of Ireland will mark the return of National Cinema Day with admission tickets at participating cinemas reduced to just €5 (RSP) including Premium seats, screens and 3D screenings. The 2024 initiative, designed to celebrate the experience of cinema-going, is again supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland.

Last year’s National Cinema Day was a huge success in Ireland, with over 217,000 admissions for that single day, making it the biggest cinema-going day of the year. The cinema industry is looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to the big screen for National Cinema Day 2024 after what has been a huge summer at the box office.

Over 99% of cinemas in the Republic of Ireland will participate in this initiative, offering a wide variety of new and recent releases for audiences to experience, including family favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen. Cinemas in Wexford and every county in the Republic of Ireland are participating, meaning easy access for audiences to big screen entertainment in their home county.

Off the back of a huge summer at the cinema and the massive popularity of both international and Irish films, the cinema industry in Ireland has united to celebrate the ritual of cinema-going and the important place it has in Irish life and culture.

For many years, Ireland has had the highest cinema attendance per capita in Europe*. The Republic of Ireland also has an average of one cinema screen per 10,000 people, the highest density of cinema screens per capita in Europe.

Colm Bairéad, director of Oscar® nominated An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl, said “It’s great to be asked to help celebrate the return of National Cinema Day this year, I’ve loved going to the cinema since I was a child. It’s a magical place to immerse ourselves in stories that entertain or enlighten, stories that move us and remind us of our shared humanity. What’s truly wonderful about it, is that it’s something we do together, a shared experience without distraction. We were delighted that audiences across Ireland took An Cailín Ciúin into their hearts and showed up in their thousands to experience the film on the big screen at their local cinema. The cinema is where our stories really come to life and National Cinema Day is a brilliant opportunity to reconnect with the big screen experience. Screen Ireland has been hugely supportive of National Cinema Day and of course also An Cailín Ciúin, which will be back for special one-off screenings in some select cinemas on National Cinema Day. All of the cinema community in Ireland encourage you to go and enjoy the day!”

Mark Doherty, Director of Century Cinemas said “We’re thrilled to have the continued support of Screen Ireland as supporter of National Cinema Day after a massively popular event last year. Cinema has been much loved in Irish society for over a century and we are delighted, alongside most of the other cinemas in the country, to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €5 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases. We look forward to seeing audiences come out in their droves on Saturday. Book early to make sure you get to the movie of your choice.”

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas in Wexford and at the box office from Sunday August 25th. Audiences are advised to check local cinema listings and can also visit www.cinemaday.ie as a central online location to check out what’s screening at their local cinema.

Some of the movies showing include Irish titles such as the acclaimed horror Oddity, directed by Damian McCarthy, along with Kneecap which continues to perform very strongly at the Irish box office and the acclaimed documentaries Mrs. Robinson and Notes From Sheepland. Moving prison-drama Sing Sing opens in cinemas on the weekend of National Cinema Day alongside drama Touch; a remake of The Count of Monte Cristo; horror-thriller AFRAID and a re-issue of The Italian Job.

Popular titles will also continue to screen on the day, including Deadpool & Wolverine; It Ends With Us; Alien: Romulus; Trap; Blink Twice; Cuckoo; Twisters; A Quiet Place: Day One; The Crow; along with smash hit family favourites Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4.

Participating cinemas include: Arc Cinemas; Carrick Cineplex; Century Cinemas; Cineworld; Eclipse Cinemas; Eye Cinema; IFI Cinemas; IMC Cinemas; Light House Cinema; Movies@ Cinemas; Odeon Cinemas; Omniplex Cinemas; Pálás Cinema; Reel Cinemas; Vue Cinemas.

