National roll out of Healthy Age Friendly Homes

Healthy Age Friendly Homes, a first-of-its-kind programme to enable older adults to continue living independently, is being rolled out nationwide today.

It’s a joint health and local government programme which will see assessements taking place which will identify the supports a person needs to remain living independently

These could be anything from housing adap-tations, assistive technology, connections to services such as occupational therapists, social and community groups like Meals on Wheels and transportation to hospital appointments.

It is hoped to assist thousands of older adults each year.

Speaking on Morning Mix Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, said each local authority will have a Co-ordinator to roll out the initiative. You can listen back to the full interview with the Minister here:

