New helpline for Leaving Cert students open from Friday

A free Leaving Cert helpline for parents and students will open on Friday, to coincide with results day.

Approximately 4,800 students in Wexford sat their leaving cert this year and will be eagerly awaiting their results.

The service will provide information and support about a range of issues like the CAO, apprenticeships and more.

It is also open to students who have not completed the exams this year, but have questions about them.

The free helpline will remain open until the end of the month.

The Helpline number is 1800 265 165.

Meanwhile, students’ unions say the rising cost of going to college is negatively affecting the student experience – with many Wexford, who are venturing outside of the County to study, feeling the affect.

The overall cost of studying at third level has risen by more than €500 a year, to an average of €15,632 a year.

