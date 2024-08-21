Wexford people encouraged to clean up and Clear Our Paths as part of Vision Ireland campaign

Wexford dog owners are being encouraged to clean up after their dogs as part of Vision Ireland’s campaign, Clear Our Paths. The call comes after Vision Ireland published a survey exploring people who are blind or vision impaired’s experiences of footpath obstacles. Over a third of respondents were impacted by by dog waste in public spaces. Not only does dog fouling present a slipping hazard, but it can also be a problem for white cane users whose canes are often dirtied by faeces.

There were no dog fouling fine issued in Wexford in 2023. Overall, very few dog fouling fines were issued across the country – just 46, a reduction of 36 fines from 2022. Kerry County Council had the highest number of fines for dog fouling offences, with just 13 issued. 18 out of the 31 local authorities issued no fines at all.

While the number of fines issued across the country was low, Vision Ireland has welcomed efforts by local authorities to help reduce dog fouling. A number of councils have run awareness campaigns in order to highlight the issue of dog fouling. Meath County Council developed responsible dog ownership information leaflets. Clare County Council provides dog litter bags at its area offices and other busy locations within its jurisdiction. Both Tipperary County Council and Longford County Council provide Mutt Mitts, which allow dog owners to dispose of dog waste safely.

Cars parked on footpaths also have an adverse impact on the ability of people who are blind or vision impaired to navigate public spaces. 70% of survey respondents identified parked cars as blocking their route when using public paths. Data provided by local authorities revealed that over 22,000 fines were issued to motorists who parked on footpaths. There were 123 parking on footpath fines issued in Wexford in 2023.

Kevin Kelly, Head of Policy, Partnerships and External Affairs at Vision Ireland said, “Parked cars and dog waste are two of the biggest hazards people who are blind and vision impaired in Wexford face on our footpaths. The number of parking fines issued alone is astounding and gives an idea of the many thousands of obstacles people with sight loss face in their daily lives. Fines alone will not solve these problems. We must all work together and do our part to clear our paths. If everyone takes more responsibility for their actions, we can work towards making paths in Wexford safer for all.”

Chantelle Smith, Vision Ireland’s National Access and Mobility Manager said “When people who are blind and vision impaired encounter obstacles like parked cars on footpaths, they often result in them having to take the decision to step off the footpath onto the roadway into traffic. Unfortunately, this places them at significant risk as drivers may not be expecting them to do so as it is not a crossing point. Vision Ireland is calling on the public and motorists alike to be considerate of the needs of vulnerable pedestrians.”

Vision Ireland is encouraging motorists in Wexford as well as dog owners to consider the hazards they may be creating and how they can affect people who are blind or vision impaired. The organisation has created a dedicated web page to assist those in learning more about how to Clear Our Paths. Find out more here: Clear Our Paths

