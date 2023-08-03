New IKEA pick up point in Wexford

IKEA has announced more new ‘Mobile Pick-up Points’, in collaboration with Tesco Ireland. These six new pick-up points will provide customers with an accessible and affordable collection service where customers can easily pick up their IKEA orders from their local Tesco store carpark.

The latest pick up point is in Tesco, Distillery Road, Wexford.

IKEA and Tesco Ireland’s collaboration aims to create greater accessibility to IKEA, with increased affordability, and more sustainable delivery options for customers. The collection allows customers to pick-up their IKEA orders for free if the order is over €200, while orders under €200 will cost €15. Customers will be able to pick-up their IKEA order from a designated area within their local Tesco car park.

This rollout follows a pilot run of three locations in Cork, Louth and Kildare, which opened in May. The service represents IKEA’s ongoing commitment to explore new and innovative ways to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the collection service for their local Tesco. Following signage within the Tesco carparks, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

Martyn Allan, Market Manager in Ireland, says: “Collaborating with Tesco Ireland to test-and-trial convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us. We’re also delighted to finally be able to provide a free delivery option for customers for orders over €200. This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring IKEA closer to more people.”

Arlene Maguire, Head of Property Acquisitions and Asset Management, Tesco Ireland said: “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with IKEA Ireland to introduce new pick-up points in more of our car parks across the country. Some months into this partnership, we are seeing just how convenient this offering is for customers, who are pairing picking up their IKEA order with doing their weekly shop or picking up their Click + Collect order.”

Earlier this year, IKEA unveiled its first Customer Distribution Centre in west Dublin. The 450,000 square foot facility, set to open in early next year, will create 120 jobs and enable IKEA to process online orders directly from Ireland, resulting in increased product availability and significantly reduced delivery times.

In addition to the new facility, IKEA has opened its latest plan and order point in Cork’s Douglas Village Shopping Centre, marking the fourth IKEA plan and order point to open in Ireland within the past 12 months. The new facility will join the existing locations in Drogheda, Naas, and St. Stephen’s Green, with more planned to open by the end of the year. These strategic moves demonstrate IKEA’s commitment to expanding its presence in Ireland and providing customers with greater access to its high-quality and affordable products.