New Ross and Bridgetown projects secure funding

New Ross and Bridgetown will benefit from grants under the Town Centre First Government funding.

Funding is approved for Wexford County Council to deliver two significant projects for the towns.

The funding is designed to support pre-development works associated with these projects.

€49,500 will support plans for a development project at St. Michael’s Theatre in New Ross. It will fund roof replacement works, disability toilet facility upgrades and exterior improvements. It will also include the design and specification of energy savings measures.

Meanwhile Bridgetown will benefit from a grant worth €49,500. The funding will engage a Design and Architectural Consultancy Team. Their task will be to prepare documents for a Site Plan to establish Bridgetown as a central hub for waterway, cycling and walking tourism.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD said

“The funding will harness the village’s potential for such amenities. The Bridgetown Canal offers a terrific opportunity to develop the waterway’s recreational facilities.

These are two exciting projects for New Ross and Bridgetown. For New Ross, the funding will help prepare a strong application to safeguard the theatre’s future. Meanwhile for Bridgetown, the funding will explore the huge potential for the town. Bridgetown Canal will benefit from investment in its waterway amenities. I’m delighted to confirm these grants. I will continue to work with Government colleagues to deliver significant projects for County Wexford.”

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced total funding of €2.6 million to support the development of a wide range of Town Centre First projects.

This funding will assist local authorities in creating a pipeline of significant, well-developed projects in local towns across Ireland. A total of 53 projects including the two in Wexford will be supported with up to €50,000 of funding per project.

This funding will support pre-development works for projects and support costs including detailed design, planning, procurement, professional fees, assessments and other development costs.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“I’m delighted to announce funding of €2.6 million today which will support Local Authorities and Town Teams to develop a strong pipeline of shovel-ready projects in our local towns.

“I am announcing funding for a wide range of projects today from the development of green spaces and parks in our town centres to projects which look at how vacant and derelict buildings in our towns can be brought back into use.

“I look forward to seeing these exciting projects and initiatives progress and make positive impacts for our rural towns and villages”.

