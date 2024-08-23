Wexford Principal congratulates students following Leaving Cert results

A Wexford Principal has congratulated his students for completing their Leaving Certificate.

Michael McMahon who is the Principal of CBS College in Wexford Town, has expressed his pride in his students when speaking to South East Radio this morning.

“We’re proud of everyone, getting to the Leaving Cert and completing the Leaving Cert through the support of their families and through the school as an achievement in itself.

So, well done to each and every one of them. And I’d like to take this opportunity to wish each and every one the best of luck in their future.

Wherever that brings them, if it brings them on to college, to further education or to an apprenticeship or even a place of work, all is equally valuable.

So, I’d like to wish them well and thank their parents and thank the teachers for all their work with them over the last five or six years.”

Over 4800 students in Wexford received their results online this morning at 10am. Many going to their respective schools to celebrate with teachers and friends.

With over 60,000 students receiving their results nationwide.

A post marking adjustment of 7.5% on average was added to grades this year due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

Calculated grades and the marking adjustment led to grade inflation during Covid, with attention now on when it will return to pre-pandemic levels.

From 2025 the adjustment will start to be reduced, Education Minister Norma Foley has said that it will be a gradual adjustment over a number of years.

