New Ross community project sees hundreds of old photos being restored for future generations

A New Ross community is attempting to digitise, preserve and restore a large collection of photographs for future generations.

It’s the work of some patrons of the Three Bullet Gate Bar, where it’s thought up to 300 photos from throughout the years are pinned to the walls there.

It’s hoped that the restored photos will be published into a book due to be released at Christmas time, the proceeds of which will go towards charity.

The project was recently the subject of an RTE Nationwide programme.

New Ross councillor Michael Sheehan is heading up the project, and he’s been explaining the work that is being undertaken:

“Many of the pictures are fading away because they go back to the 50’s and 60’s. So, we’re restoring all those with the digital process from Restorapic. What we’re hoping to do is take all those older pictures, restore them, bring them back to prime condition. And then, going into Christmas, we hope to have a book coming out all about the people who are in the pictures and a copy of the pictures. We’ll sell it, and all the proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels and the Community Hospital. It’s a fantastic community project.”

Related