Proposed changes to direct rail link between Wexford and Dublin described as “a retrograde step” by local councillor

A direct rail link between Rosslare and Dublin is of “paramount importance”.

That’s according to one local councillor, who was speaking following the publication of an article in today’s Sunday Independent which suggests that a proposal to switch Wexford rail users travelling to Dublin on to a DART during the journey, has been heavily criticised.

The plan, according to the newspaper, will end direct rail services between the Model County and the country’s capital.

The proposed changes would see passengers travelling from Wexford swapping from their train to a DART carriage in either Greystones or Wicklow.

Rosslare Aontú Councillor Jim Codd has told South East Radio News that any such change to the direct rail service would be of great detriment to Wexford passengers, saying:

“Well, I think the direct link between Wexford and Dublin is of paramount importance. I can understand the apprehension, particularly among elderly people, who would be trying to get off and then get on to a DART link where seats may not be guaranteed. I know, for tourists coming into Rosslare, they surely want to be able to go directly to our city. If need be, preferably, they would stay in Wexford for longer. But I think, at the very least, we can expect there’s a direct link between our port and our capital city.”

