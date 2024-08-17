New Ross Councillor Calls for More Chargers to Boost EV Sales, Citing Need for Infrastructure to Meet 2030 Targets

A New Ross Councillor has said that no electric vehicle should ever be more than 35 kilometres away from a charging point.

That’s the view of Cllr Bridín Murphy, who says more chargers will lead to more sales.

Ireland has set ambitious goals to have nearly one million EVs on the roads by 2030.

With over 100,000 EV’s currently registered in Ireland and over 1,000 chargers available, Bridín Murphy told South East Radio News that more must be done, saying:

“Drivers are more likely to opt for hybrids or continue using petrol and diesel vehicles. To give you some context, if we look at electric vehicle sales in Wexford in 2023, there were 549 electric cars sold, while 2,953 fossil fuel cars were purchased. This means that only one in nine buyers chose an electric car. Therefore, it’s crucial that we focus on providing the necessary infrastructure to make electric vehicles a more viable option for more people.”

