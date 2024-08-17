Wexford well represented as 2024 Blas na hÉireann finalists announced

17 Wexford-based food producers have been named finalists in the 2024 Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards.

These local businesses (listed in full below) are among the top contenders in various categories.

The prestigious awards, now in their 17th year, will take place from October 3rd to 5th in Dingle, where finalists will showcase their products and connect with industry buyers.

This year’s event also emphasises sustainability, featuring zero-waste initiatives and the use of electric vehicles for deliveries.

The Wexford nominees, nominated in a variety of varying categories, are:

Bramble Cottage Kitchen

Elderberry Farm

Furlongs Food Hall

Irish Country Meats

Isle of Crackers Ltd

Kellys Bakery

Killiane Castle Honey

Killowen Farm

Naturally Cordial Ltd

Pettitt’s Supervalu

Regan Organic Produce

Ryans Bakery Wexford Ltd

Well Preserved Limited

Wexford Home Preserves

Wexford Sea Salt

Zaeire Artisan Chocolates

Zanna Cookhouse Ltd.

