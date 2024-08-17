Wexford well represented as 2024 Blas na hÉireann finalists announced

17 Wexford-based food producers have been named finalists in the 2024 Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards.
These local businesses (listed in full below) are among the top contenders in various categories.
The prestigious awards, now in their 17th year, will take place from October 3rd to 5th in Dingle, where finalists will showcase their products and connect with industry buyers.
This year’s event also emphasises sustainability, featuring zero-waste initiatives and the use of electric vehicles for deliveries.
The Wexford nominees, nominated in a variety of varying categories, are:
- Bramble Cottage Kitchen
- Elderberry Farm
- Furlongs Food Hall
- Irish Country Meats
- Isle of Crackers Ltd
- Kellys Bakery
- Killiane Castle Honey
- Killowen Farm
- Naturally Cordial Ltd
- Pettitt’s Supervalu
- Regan Organic Produce
- Ryans Bakery Wexford Ltd
- Well Preserved Limited
- Wexford Home Preserves
- Wexford Sea Salt
- Zaeire Artisan Chocolates
- Zanna Cookhouse Ltd.