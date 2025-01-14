New Ross Councillor highlights issues with housing in the County

A New Ross Councillor has expressed concern over an anomaly in the polling system for housing eligibility.

If someone’s income temporarily exceeds the threshold they are removed from the housing list, and the waiting points they accumulated over the years are lost.

Independent John Dwyer is suggesting that, in such cases, the waiting points should remain frozen and activated again once the income falls back under the threshold.

He is also raising concerns regarding the HAP scheme.

It comes as people placed in HAP houses are removed from the council housing list, limiting their ability to bid on council homes.

Councillor Dwyer said that HAP was never intended to be a permanent solution, it effectively reduces the appearance of long waiting lists by moving people onto the scheme.

