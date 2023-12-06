New special school for Gorey to be established

A new special school will be established in Gorey in time for the next school year.

It’s one of four new special schools announced this morning. The others will be located in Limerick City, Enfield County Meath, and in the South Kildare area.

The schools will cater for young people with autism and complex learning needs up to 18 years of age, and are expected to accept students from next September.

Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan says it will be a huge relief for families in those areas.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD welcomed the news. Minister Browne explained that the “new special school will be provided in Gorey to help Wexford families get the support they need. I know how influential a special school can be on the life of a child with additional needs and their family. Today’s announcement will have a major knock on benefit for so many families. I am in regularly in contact with Department of Education Ministers Norma Foley TD and Josepha Madigan TD. The delivery of a third special school in County Wexford proves the Government’s commitment to helping families, including those families that have children with additional needs. This new school will complement St Patrick’s Special school in Enniscorthy and Our Lady of Fatima in Wexford Town.”

Related