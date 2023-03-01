Night life in Wexford is about to become a new experience on Monck Street in the new Crown Quarter.

The street scape will be protected from the weather with a state of the art translucent roof which will open and close according to weather conditions.

Proprietor of the Crown Quarter and Hotelier Colm Neville speaking to South East Radio says the project will be complete in time for the summer season.

The street, in the northeast of the town, is lined with a number of bars and restaurants including The Crown Bar, T Morris Bar, Madina Grill, and Maggie May’s.

The canopy would then provide an attractive urban environment that will create a destination point in the town.

The street has also been fully pedestrianised and the council is upgrading its paving.