M11 extension to go ahead

Senator Malcolm Byrne had a short commencement debate today with ministers to discuss the urgency of completion of the Oylegate to Rosslare M11 Motorway, to improve access to and from Rosslare Europort.

The road is in even greater demand now that Rosslare Port has joined with ESB on offshore Wind projects.

He spoke to South East Radio today about the importance of improving transport infrastructure to the Port. He also states that he is happy with the Governments response and they are aware of the urgency to complete the road. The Senator stated, “This is the last leg in the 340km road that links Belfast with the East Coast to Rosslare”.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given Wexford County Council €1.15m to progress the next stages.

Senator Byrne also told South East Radio that the road is also important for the towns involved, taking traffic away so that they can develop in their own right. “That will benefit villages like Oylegate with the traffic taken out of the centre and they can develop in the long term.”