Nine men found in a trailer at Rosslare Europort

Gardaí have launched an investigation after nine men were found in a trailer at Rosslare Europort at half 10 this morning.

Seven have been deemed to be in good health while two are receiving further medical assessment at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The nationality of the individuals found in the trailer remains unknown.

Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident. Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.

Ger Carthy from the national ambulance service spoke to south east radio news in the last few minutes he was at the scene of the discovery this morning. He says the container may have originated in Dunkirk and he believes one of the men made the call to 999

