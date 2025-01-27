Wexford County Council offering help to those affected by power outages in the wake of Storm Éowyn

Wexford County Council is offering help to those affected by power outages in the wake of Storm Éowyn

Households may avail of phone charging facilities at any Wexford County Council office in the county during office hours, this includes public libraries and district offices.

Shower facilities are available in the Apex Swimming Pool, New Ross; Wexford Swimming Pool and the Waterfront Swimming Pool in Enniscorthy.

The Council has also established a dedicated phone line and email to provide support to impacted households who are experiencing power outages you can contact community@wexfordcoco.ie or call 053 91 96000

