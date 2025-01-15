No clear timeline for a decision on the planning for Nursing Home in Rosslare Harbour

The controversial plan to replace a proposed nursing home with an international protection center at Rosslare Harbour is still being reviewed at the inspection level with An Bord Pleanana

There is no clear timeline for a decision.

The protest at Rosslare Harbour, which has been ongoing for over a year, continues as local residents demand answers regarding the proposed development in the area. Spokesperson Sean Grant told South East Radio there has been little progress in the case.

“We’re still in the same position we were a year and a half ago. The response we’ve received is simply to keep us in the loop, but we’re no closer to a resolution,” said Sean. Despite the lack of movement, the protestors are determined to continue their actions, with a core group still present at the harbour every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although numbers have slightly decreased due to weather conditions and personal commitments, the protest remains a steadfast symbol of community resistance.

The protest began when planning was granted for a 90-bed nursing home on the site of the former Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare Harbour. However, the project was later changed to an international protection center, which led to the current opposition from the local community. Sean emphasized that the community was originally excited about the nursing home project, believing it would benefit the area, including the harbour and the greater Wexford region.

“Our goal is still the same—we want to see the nursing home project go ahead. We believe it would have been a valuable asset to the community,” Sean explained. “We’re protesting because the replacement project does not serve the same purpose for the local area, and we want to see the decision reversed.”

In response to the recent update from Deputy Verona Murphy, Sean stated that the protest will continue with renewed pressure. “We can’t stay silent. If we do, they’ll just continue to push us along without any resolution,” he said. “It’s up to our local councillors to step up and represent us. They need to fight for the people of Wexford, and now’s the time to get their voices heard.”

