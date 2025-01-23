Only two technical groupings to be recognised in the Dail for now

The Ceann Comhairle has announced that only two technical groupings will be recognised in the Dáil today, pending further deliberation.

This decision, made by Verona Murphy, excludes the Regional Independent Group, which includes the four Independent TDs—Michael Lowry, Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole, and Danny Healy-Rae—who have pledged to support the Government in all votes.

In an email sent to all parties and groupings, Ms. Murphy explained that to avoid prematurely influencing her final decision regarding the Regional Technical Group, she would officially recognise the following two groupings for today’s proceedings: the Independent and Smaller Parties Technical Group and the Independent Technical Group.

Labour Party whip, Deputy Duncan Smith, has expressed approval of the move, stating, “It’s positive to see the Ceann Comhairle recognizing only two technical groups, both in opposition, for today’s session. This was the solution I and others suggested in our submission and during several meetings yesterday.”

Meanwhile, leaders from both Coalition and opposition parties are meeting at Government Buildings this morning to resolve the issues that led to the suspension of the Dáil yesterday, without the nomination of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as Taoiseach. The Dáil was originally set to reconvene at 9 a.m., but this has now been delayed until 10:30 a.m. to give political leaders more time to negotiate a resolution following the chaotic scenes that unfolded in the chamber yesterday.

The core of the issue lies in the decision by the four Independent TDs, who plan to support the Government on all votes, to join the Regional Independent Technical Group and claim speaking rights from the opposition benches.

