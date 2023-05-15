No Swim Notices for Wexford Beaches

Ballinesker, White Gap and Culleton’s Gap Beaches, Curracloe “Do not Swim Notices”.

Wexford County Council wishes to advise the public that “Do not swim” notices have been issued for Ballinesker, White Gap and Culleton’s Gap Beaches, Curracloe

Testing conducted as part of the Council’s investigation into bathing water quality showed elevated levels for Intestinal enterococci bacteria at White Gap Beach, Curracloe. Following consultation with the HSE, it is necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices at the above beaches in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Further samples have been taken today and results are expected on Wednesday 17th May at which stage the bathing prohibition notices will be reviewed. In addition, the Council’s Environmental Technical Team are investigating the matter.

Bathing water quality results for 18 Wexford beaches sampled over the 2022 bathing season, have been mainly excellent as published recently in the EPA Annual Bathing Water Quality Report.

Wexford County Council advises members of the public visiting the above beaches to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.

Further updates will be issued through the media and via the Council’s website https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/environment

More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on www.beaches.ie