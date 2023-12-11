Official opening of Phase 2 of Wexford GAA Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence

GAA President Larry McCarthy, Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne TD and Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin were among the guests of honour as Wexford GAA celebrated the official opening of Phase 2 of the impressive Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence.

Phase 2 has seen the addition of three new floodlit pitches to the facility which first opened in 2015, and a new access road from the R772 (formerly the N11) on the outskirts of Ferns village. The three pitches are in addition to the existing four pitches, and with the completion of Phase 2, Wexford GAA has invested a total of €8.2 million into the facility.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, said: “Congratulations to all involved with this ambitious project, which will undoubtedly put all of Wexford’s teams on a stronger footing in the years ahead. The completion of the second phase and the signal of intent to commence Phase 3 are powerful indicators of the strength of the Gaelic Games family in the county.

“The co-operation in Wexford between the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the LGFA is a strong example to everyone of the advantages of working together to oversee progress and projects such as this.

“I wish everyone who will get to use the impressive facilities many years of enjoyment and satisfaction, knowing how the county’s young players and those who follow them, will benefit immensely from them.”

The official opening ceremony on Saturday was attended by more than 100 people, representing all strands of the Wexford Camogie, GAA and LGFA communities, corporate partners of Wexford GAA, representatives of developers and contractors involved in the project, and local public representatives.

Cathaoirleach CLG Loch Garman, Micheál Martin, expressed his delight by stating: “Today is the culmination of years of planning, financial governance, dedication and hard work from many people. Led by our County Safety and Facilities Officer Dave Tobin and his committee, and supported by the collective unity of our clubs, we can open Phase 2 of this fabulous facility and launch Phase 3. This centre will be one of inclusion for all, where an eight-year-old can enjoy their first taste of Go Games and where county players prepare for the big games.”

The occasion also brought the official launch of a historic partnership between Wexford GAA, Wexford Camogie, and Wexford LGFA in respect of the next development phase of Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence. This Phase 3 will deliver additional changing rooms, and the development of a high-performance gym, a new spectator area, and a floodlit astroturf area.

The Memorandum of Agreement establishes a strong alliance between the three Associations in Wexford, representing a unified effort to share Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence as their premier training facility. This state-of-the-art centre will serve as a hub for nurturing talent, honing skills and fostering a centre for elite performance across all Wexford teams, and will also have a spectator pitch for the associations to host club and county games alike.

