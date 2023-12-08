Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Wexford

Missing from Wexford:

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Mark McGrath, who is missing from his home in Wexford Town since Friday 8th December 2023.

Mark was last seen in the area of Liam Mellows Park, Wexford, on Friday 8th December 2023 at 12noon.

Mark is described as being approximately 6 foot in height, with blue eyes and close cropped hair.

Gardaí and Mark’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Ref: PR20877/2023

