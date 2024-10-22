Online safety code launched

The adoption of a new online safety code marks a significant shift from self-regulation by social media platforms to a structured regulatory framework. This code, approved by the Online Safety Commissioner Niamh Hodnett who hails from Wexford, introduces binding rules for video-sharing platforms aimed at protecting users, particularly vulnerable groups like children.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, vice-chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee, emphasized the importance of this legislation, which includes the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act. This act empowers the Online Safety Commissioner to oversee platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, ensuring they adhere to standards that prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

Key aspects of the code include:

Content Restrictions: Platforms must prohibit content that could impair the physical, mental, or moral development of minors, as well as hate speech and child sexual abuse material. Reporting Mechanisms: Users are encouraged to report inappropriate content to the platforms. If platforms fail to act, users can escalate the issue to the Online Safety Commissioner, which may result in significant fines for non-compliance. Age Assurance and Parental Controls: Platforms must implement measures to verify users’ ages and offer parental controls to limit children’s access to inappropriate content. Digital Literacy Initiatives: There will be efforts to educate users about online safety and how algorithms function, allowing for better personal control over digital content.

While the new code addresses many major platforms, concerns were raised about Snapchat, which operates from the Netherlands and is not directly covered by the code. In such cases, the Irish commissioner will collaborate with European counterparts to address any issues.

Overall, this regulatory framework is seen as a crucial step towards creating a safer online environment, especially for children and young people.

Senator Byrne expressed pride in being part of this initiative, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving online safety