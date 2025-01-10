Optimism in the face of significant challenges

Concerns are being raised once more over the pressures facing the hospitality sector. The current chair of Visit Wexford Colm Neville has highlighted several key challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses in the tourism sector, particularly the mounting costs impacting their operations.

“Businesses are facing rising costs across the board—beef prices have jumped by 25%, coffee by up to 25%. These costs are simply passed down to the customer,” said Neville. “With slim margins in restaurants, cafes, and hotels, these price hikes cannot be absorbed by businesses alone, and the consumer ultimately bears the brunt.”

Mr. Neville also pointed to other burdens on businesses, including minimum wage increases, statutory holiday pay, and the introduction of new bank holidays. While he understands the government’s intent to support workers, Neville argues that these measures are putting excessive pressure on small businesses, especially in rural areas.

Looking ahead, Neville expressed a strong desire for government action to ease these challenges. He believes that a reduction in the VAT rate for hospitality businesses—ideally to 9%—would help alleviate the pressure. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they need help to remain competitive,” he added.

Neville also called for a senior minister for Wexford, echoing concerns shared by other local leaders. He argued that a senior position would give the county more bargaining power and better representation at the national level. “Wexford deserves a senior minister. We’ve seen progress before when we had people like Ivan Yates and Brendan Houghton at the table. It made a difference,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Neville remains optimistic about the future of tourism in Wexford. He highlighted a number of initiatives aimed at boosting international tourism, including a focused marketing strategy targeting key markets such as Dunkirk and Cherbourg. Additionally, with the growing influence of Rosslare Europort, Neville believes there is great potential to attract more visitors from Europe.

“We’re already seeing greater engagement with Fáilte Ireland and continued support from the local county council. Our international marketing efforts are stronger than ever, and we’re leveraging the diaspora to show the world what Wexford has to offer,” Neville said.

He also reflected on the success of recent events, including last year’s Fleadh and the positive impact of international visitors, which continue to reinforce his belief in the region’s tourism potential.

“While the pressure on businesses is real, I am full of hope for the future. Wexford has so much to offer, and we are working hard to ensure that the world knows it. We are optimistic about the year ahead and the opportunities that lie ahead for our tourism sector.”

