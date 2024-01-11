Over €90,000 awarded in Victims of Crime Funding to two Co. Wexford organisations

€93,547 awarded in Victims of Crime Funding to two County Wexford organisations

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre and the Wexford Women’s Refuge will both benefit from the recent allocation of Victims of Crime funding.

€70,784.23 is allocated to the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre while the Wexford Women’s Refuge will benefit from a grant worth €22,763.

Outlining the rationale for the grant, Minister Browne noted that “the Department of Justice has provided these grants in response to how these County Wexford services are meeting increased demand coinciding with the Government’s Victims of Crime and Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence (DSGBV) awareness raising campaigns. These grants are being allocated while construction works continue to progress related to the development of a new building for the Wexford Women’s Refuge in Maudlintown. I was delighted to announce alongside Ministers Helen McEntee and Darragh O’Brien €5 million for this important project for families who have been subject to domestic violence in 2022.

“Building on the good work being done by both the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre and Wexford Women’s Refuge, my Department and I have commissioned the launch of a Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence agency, which will bring a whole of Government focus to tackling domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

