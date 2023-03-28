Pediatric Assessment Unit opens in Wexford General Hospital today

From today, Tuesday 28th of March, a Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) will open from 8am to 10pm, daily, for children under the age of 16.

Children can access the PAU with a referral letter from their GP. Alternatively, a concerned parent can ring the service directly to schedule an appointment, 0861041628

Like the AMAU and MIU the PAU will operate from the Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) building. The ED service in WGH remains temporarily closed.

The PAU will see patients with the following concerns: Sprains, strains and broken bones, Minor burns and scalds. Small cuts and injuries, Mild asthma, Fever ,Sore Throat , Vomiting & Diarrhoea

This new service – along with the AMAU and MIU – is a temporary measure until the hospital’s ED becomes fully functional again.

The ED in WGH is not open while these new services exist. This means that if you feel your treatment is an emergency, please attend your closest alternative ED.