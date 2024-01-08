Peak in flu season has put extra pressure on Wexford General Hospital

Flu season is expected to peak this week.

A spokesman for Wexford General Hospital says that the facility is very busy with an increase in cases of the respiratory illness but is managing well.

The HSE is reporting 2,644 cases of flu in the first week of 2024.

See below for tips and information to keep well over the coming weeks:

Consider all options when you need care, such as your GP, pharmacy, GP out-of-hours service or injury unit. For colds and mild viruses, make sure you have what you need at home to take care of these such as a well-stocked medicine cabinet.

HSE Injury Units treat injuries that are not life-threatening such as broken bones, dislocations and minor burns. Find your nearest injury unit here.

It is still not too late to get vaccinated. COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available from your GP or pharmacy for older people, healthcare workers, people who are pregnant and those at higher risk.

Children from the ages of 2-17 can get a free nasal spray flu vaccine. Find a pharmacy to book an appointment. Children can also get the vaccine at their GP.

For life-threatening emergencies, call an ambulance (112 or 999) or visit your nearest Emergency Department.

If you are unwell, stay at home until 48 hours after your major symptoms have resolved and avoid people who are more vulnerable.

Visit hse.ie/winter for advice on how to protect yourself and your family during winter, managing common illnesses and when to get help.

