JJ Slevin rides the first winner in Ireland or Britain at Tramore on New Year’s Day

JJ Slevin had the honour of riding the first winner in Ireland or Britain in 2024 as 5/1 chance Boldog landed the two-mile one-furlong maiden hurdle at Tramore on New Year’s Day. Trained by Joseph O’Brien for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old had any amount in hand as he beat the Henry de Bromhead-trained 11/8 chance Gorgeous Tom by five and a half lengths. Sean Flanagan was next into the winners’ enclosure as he partnered the Martin Hassett-trained Bynx to an equally cosy success in the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle. The BTF Racing Club-owned 6/1 shot made all the running to beat 4/1 chance Belle The Lioness, another trained by Henry de Bromhead, by three and a half lengths. A third County Wexford jockey to land a winner was Mayglass amateur Jack Hendrick who took the two-mile five-furlong handicap hurdle on the Declan Queally-trained Mick Charlie. On the day he turned 12 years of age, the 7/1 chance made much of the running to beat 20/1 chance Toor Moon by two and three-parts of a length in the colours of Thomas Coughlan.
