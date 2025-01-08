People urged to take care as another status orange weather warning kicks in this evening

Met Eireann is warning of extremely cold conditions and widespread severe frost

A status orange low temperature and ice alert for Wexford and the entire country comes into effect at 6 o’clock this evening

Impacts of this are Dangerous travelling conditions, Travel disruptions and delays and Animal welfare issues.

Speaking on Morning Mix Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore is urging people to take care and to prepare ahead of journeys. He said, “The further inland you go, the colder you’ll get, but temperature might still be low, minus five tonight. And again, we’ll be out doing the gritting during that period. So, people still want to be very careful and watch out for black ice. People will have to be aware that the roads will be treacherous, drive with care, and be careful walking, cycling, and again, check on your neighbors in the elderly. The RSA website is very good. There are very good tips on how to drive in these conditions.”.



The latest update from the National Coordination Group on this severe weather event is overnight temperatures for Wexford will range from minus 1 at the coast to minus 6 in land. Thursday night into Friday morning will see some sleet and snow. The weekend will see the end of the current freezing conditions. The weather will remain extremely cold with dangerous traveling conditions up to the weekend.

Related