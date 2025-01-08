Housing prices still rising in Wexford

There is no end in sight to rising house prices in Wexford.

The latest market outlook from DNG says falling interest rates and a strong economy mean further increases throughout 2025.

The strongest rate of growth last year was in the Mid-West followed by the West, South East and Midlands regions which all saw average prices increase by 8.7 per cent.

DNG’s Rob McCormack from DNG McCormack Quinn said there is an acute lack of supply which is driving price inflation:

“We’ve seen in the last year the average price flow across the county of Wexford is at 8.7%. This is really due to what we see locally as an acute lack of supply of property committed to the market coupled with the strong economy lower interest rates. For the year ahead, again, we would see supply being the major factor here in price inflation and we would probably be looking at this stage or less supply increases steadily. We’re probably looking at another price increase and maybe 5% to 6% for 2025.

