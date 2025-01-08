Gardaí Seize €123,720 in Drugs During targeted searches in North Wexford & South Wicklow

Gardaí in Wicklow have made a significant drug seizure, recovering a combined total of €123,720 worth of cocaine and cannabis in separate searches across Arklow and Aughrim on the morning of Tuesday, 7th January 2025. This operation, part of the ongoing “Operation Tara,” targeted the distribution of drugs in the South Wicklow and North Wexford regions.

The Gardaí, supported by several specialized units, executed search warrants at a residence in Arklow and two premises in Aughrim. The seizure included €108,720 worth of cocaine and €15,000 worth of cannabis, along with €2,260 in cash, luxury brand watches, several electronic devices, and drug-related paraphernalia.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and is currently being held in custody at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

The drugs will undergo forensic analysis, and investigations into the case are ongoing.

Related