Celebrate Tradition at Hook Lighthouse: Daisy Day and the Arrow Ceremony

This festive season, Hook Lighthouse in County Wexford is set to host two iconic events that celebrate the rich history and traditions of the area: Daisy Day on St. Stephen’s Day and the age-old Arrow Ceremony on New Year’s Day 2024.

On St. Stephen’s Day, the historic tradition of Daisy Day returns to Hook Lighthouse. This beloved custom, known locally as Penny for a Daisy, dates back many years and involves children hunting for the first daisy of the season. The lucky child who finds the first daisy is awarded a prize, and others who participate often receive pennies from local families. The event will run from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with prizes for the best daisy and the most creative daisy chain.

On New Year’s Day, the historic Arrow Ceremony will take place at Hook Lighthouse, a tradition that dates back to 1687. At 1:00 pm, the Dunbrody Archers will join Cllr Bridín Murphy, An Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District of New Ross, to reenact the ceremonial act of shooting an arrow into the sea. This marks a moment of symbolic authority over the estuary, a tradition originally carried out by the Mayor and Corporation of New Ross Town Council.

For more information, visit www.hookheritage.ie.

