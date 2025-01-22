Preparations underway ahead of the arrival of Storm Eoywn

Wexford County Council are beginning preparations ahead of the arrival of Storm Eoywn.

Wexford remains under a Status Orange wind warning for now from 2am until 5pm on Friday.

A Status Red wind warning has been issued for the majority of the country ahead of the Storm’s arrival to Ireland. The Road Safety Authority is urging people in areas affected by status red warnings to avoid travelling completely.

People are being urged not to travel on Friday during the red weather warning and to avoid unnecessary travel when it passes due to the extremely strong winds which will result in fallen trees and power lines, destruction to property, flying debris, and road blockages. This could also lead to cancellation of events, wave overtopping, coastal flooding in low lying and exposed areas and unsafe working conditions as well as significant structural damage and disruption and cancellations to transport.

Met Eireann has issued a status RED Wind warning for 22 counties where Storm Éowyn will bring southerly gale force winds becoming westerly which will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Public safety is paramount. Everyone must act responsibly to protect themselves and others while reducing pressure on emergency services and crews, who will be dealing with and responding to the aftermath of this extremely dangerous and destructive storm. If travel is not essential, stay indoors, secure property, and avoid unnecessary risks.

