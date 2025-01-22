The Dáil has been suspended for a SECOND time amid a shouting match between the Ceann Comahirle and opposition TDs

The Dáil has been suspended twice today after a series of rows broke out in the chamber.

TDs were unable to agree the Dáil business for the election of a Taoiseach. Arguments broke out over plans to adjourn business for two weeks after today, and in relation to giving opposition speaking time to some Government TDs.

The Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy for the second time suspended business, this time for 30 minutes. The Dáil had just resumed having been suspended by Verona Murphy for 15 minutes.

She said she will deal with the matter of speaking rights “expeditiously” meaning before 5 February.

The chamber again erupted into angry shouts, along with repeated chants of “when will we get the legal advice?” from Deputy Paul Murphy.

