Ras na mBan visits Wexford today

Rás na mBan Ireland’s only women’s international stage race is in Wexford today

The race will pass through Ferns, Kiltealy, Ballycanew & Gorey

This year, 22 teams of riders representing 9 different nations take to the start in Kilkenny

The best Irish riders based at home and abroad are expected to arrive in the County from 1pm onwards

Rás na mBan was established in 2006 and is Ireland’s only women’s international stage race.

The 2024 edition of the race is the 18th under the title of Rás na mBan and the 37th annual international stage race for women in Ireland. In its current format it runs for five days and six stages totalling over 400km of racing action.

