Wexford retailer named as a finalist in retail excellence awards

News

AuthorAJ Walsh

Joyces Expert Wexford nominated for award. Photo: expert.ie

Joyces Expert in Clonard Retail Park has today been nominated in the Independent Store of the Year category in the AIBMS Retail Excellence National Awards.

There are five nominees for Independent Store of the Year. In addition, 30 stores from around the country have been named as finalists for Ireland’s ‘National Retailer of the Year for 2024’. The overall winner will be announced on November 2nd in the Galmont Hotel, Galway.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Retailer of the Year” winners include Brown Thomas, Applegreen, Arboretum, Guinness Store House, Fabiani and PetStop.

Commenting on the announcement, Jean McCabe, CEO of Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We are experiencing a particularly tough trading environment at present and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 35 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry is working so hard and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

National Retailer of the Year finalists:

  1. Applegreen, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin
  2. Barnhill Stores, Dalkey, Co. Dublin
  3. Butlers Chocolate Café, Blanchardstown Red Mall, Co. Dublin
  4. Carraig Donn, Golden Island Shopping Centre, Athlone Co. Westmeath
  5. Carrolls Irish Gifts, College Green, Co. Dublin
  6. Chupi, Powerscourt Townhouse, Co. Dublin
  7. Diamond Furniture, Longmile Road, Co. Dublin
  8. Dublin Airport Duty Free, Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin
  9. ECCO, Kildare Village, Co. Kildare
  10. EIR, Blanchardstown Town Centre, Co. Dublin
  11. Eurospar, Hartstown, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin
  12. EZ Living Interiors, Belgard Retail Park, Tallaght, Co. Dublin
  13. EZ Living Interiors, Sandyford, Co. Dublin
  14. Garvey’s Centra, Adare, Co. Limerick
  15. Garvey’s SuperValu, Convent Street, Listowel Co. Kerry
  16. Insomnia, Harbour Road, Howth Co. Dublin
  17. Kilkenny Design, Shanagarry Design Centre, Co. Cork
  18. Love Cherish, Charleville, Co. Cork
  19. McCabes Pharmacy, Citywest Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin
  20. McCauley Pharmacy, Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Co. Cork
  21. Michael Murphy Home Furnishings, Newbridge, Co. Kildare
  22. Sienna Home Furnishings, Tramore Road Business Park, Co. Waterford
  23. Sky Retail, Dundrum Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin
  24. Stonechat Jewellers, Westbury Mall, Co. Dublin
  25. SuperValu Graydon Road, Newcastle, Co. Dublin
  26. Tempted, Howth, Co. Dublin
  27. Three Store, Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Co. Cork
  28. Tirlán CountryLife, Clifton, Athboy Co. Meath
  29. Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Co. Meath
  30. Wardrobe Plus, Ashford House, Co. Wicklow 

Independent Store of the Year finalists:

  1. Beo – The Well, Ennis, Co. Clare
  2. Joyces Expert, Clonard Retail Park, Co. Wexford
  3. This is Knit, Powerscourt Townhouse, Co. Dublin
  4. Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Co. Meath
  5. Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.
