Wexford retailer named as a finalist in retail excellence awards

Joyces Expert in Clonard Retail Park has today been nominated in the Independent Store of the Year category in the AIBMS Retail Excellence National Awards.

There are five nominees for Independent Store of the Year. In addition, 30 stores from around the country have been named as finalists for Ireland’s ‘National Retailer of the Year for 2024’. The overall winner will be announced on November 2nd in the Galmont Hotel, Galway.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Retailer of the Year” winners include Brown Thomas, Applegreen, Arboretum, Guinness Store House, Fabiani and PetStop.

Commenting on the announcement, Jean McCabe, CEO of Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We are experiencing a particularly tough trading environment at present and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 35 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry is working so hard and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

National Retailer of the Year finalists:

Applegreen, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin Barnhill Stores, Dalkey, Co. Dublin Butlers Chocolate Café, Blanchardstown Red Mall, Co. Dublin Carraig Donn, Golden Island Shopping Centre, Athlone Co. Westmeath Carrolls Irish Gifts, College Green, Co. Dublin Chupi, Powerscourt Townhouse, Co. Dublin Diamond Furniture, Longmile Road, Co. Dublin Dublin Airport Duty Free, Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin ECCO, Kildare Village, Co. Kildare EIR, Blanchardstown Town Centre, Co. Dublin Eurospar, Hartstown, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin EZ Living Interiors, Belgard Retail Park, Tallaght, Co. Dublin EZ Living Interiors, Sandyford, Co. Dublin Garvey’s Centra, Adare, Co. Limerick Garvey’s SuperValu, Convent Street, Listowel Co. Kerry Insomnia, Harbour Road, Howth Co. Dublin Kilkenny Design, Shanagarry Design Centre, Co. Cork Love Cherish, Charleville, Co. Cork McCabes Pharmacy, Citywest Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin McCauley Pharmacy, Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Co. Cork Michael Murphy Home Furnishings, Newbridge, Co. Kildare Sienna Home Furnishings, Tramore Road Business Park, Co. Waterford Sky Retail, Dundrum Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin Stonechat Jewellers, Westbury Mall, Co. Dublin SuperValu Graydon Road, Newcastle, Co. Dublin Tempted, Howth, Co. Dublin Three Store, Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Co. Cork Tirlán CountryLife, Clifton, Athboy Co. Meath Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Co. Meath Wardrobe Plus, Ashford House, Co. Wicklow

Independent Store of the Year finalists:

Beo – The Well, Ennis, Co. Clare Joyces Expert, Clonard Retail Park, Co. Wexford This is Knit, Powerscourt Townhouse, Co. Dublin Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Co. Meath Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

