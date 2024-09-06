Wexford retailer named as a finalist in retail excellence awards

Joyces Expert in Clonard Retail Park has today been nominated in the Independent Store of the Year category in the AIBMS Retail Excellence National Awards.
There are five nominees for Independent Store of the Year. In addition, 30 stores from around the country have been named as finalists for Ireland’s ‘National Retailer of the Year for 2024’. The overall winner will be announced on November 2nd in the Galmont Hotel, Galway.
The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Retailer of the Year” winners include Brown Thomas, Applegreen, Arboretum, Guinness Store House, Fabiani and PetStop.
Commenting on the announcement, Jean McCabe, CEO of Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We are experiencing a particularly tough trading environment at present and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 35 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry is working so hard and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”
National Retailer of the Year finalists:
- Applegreen, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin
- Barnhill Stores, Dalkey, Co. Dublin
- Butlers Chocolate Café, Blanchardstown Red Mall, Co. Dublin
- Carraig Donn, Golden Island Shopping Centre, Athlone Co. Westmeath
- Carrolls Irish Gifts, College Green, Co. Dublin
- Chupi, Powerscourt Townhouse, Co. Dublin
- Diamond Furniture, Longmile Road, Co. Dublin
- Dublin Airport Duty Free, Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin
- ECCO, Kildare Village, Co. Kildare
- EIR, Blanchardstown Town Centre, Co. Dublin
- Eurospar, Hartstown, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin
- EZ Living Interiors, Belgard Retail Park, Tallaght, Co. Dublin
- EZ Living Interiors, Sandyford, Co. Dublin
- Garvey’s Centra, Adare, Co. Limerick
- Garvey’s SuperValu, Convent Street, Listowel Co. Kerry
- Insomnia, Harbour Road, Howth Co. Dublin
- Kilkenny Design, Shanagarry Design Centre, Co. Cork
- Love Cherish, Charleville, Co. Cork
- McCabes Pharmacy, Citywest Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin
- McCauley Pharmacy, Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Co. Cork
- Michael Murphy Home Furnishings, Newbridge, Co. Kildare
- Sienna Home Furnishings, Tramore Road Business Park, Co. Waterford
- Sky Retail, Dundrum Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin
- Stonechat Jewellers, Westbury Mall, Co. Dublin
- SuperValu Graydon Road, Newcastle, Co. Dublin
- Tempted, Howth, Co. Dublin
- Three Store, Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Co. Cork
- Tirlán CountryLife, Clifton, Athboy Co. Meath
- Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Co. Meath
- Wardrobe Plus, Ashford House, Co. Wicklow
Independent Store of the Year finalists:
- Beo – The Well, Ennis, Co. Clare
- Joyces Expert, Clonard Retail Park, Co. Wexford
- This is Knit, Powerscourt Townhouse, Co. Dublin
- Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Co. Meath
- Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.