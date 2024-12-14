Rathnure motorist clocked at more than 100km/hr over the speed limit, as Gardaí continue Christmas road safety campaign

A Wexford motorist was clocked driving more than 100km/hr over the speed limit earlier this week.

The driver, who was clocked at 184 km/hr in the 80km zone of Monamolin in Rathnure, was just one of over 2,200 motorists who committed speeding offences in the past number of days.

The findings come on the second week of An Garda Síochána’s major Christmas road safety operation, in which three people tragically lost their lives in road accidents, and 13 others were seriously injured.

Gardaí carried out over 1,940 checkpoints during this time, with 504 vehicles being seized for various offences, and 329 drivers being fined for using mobile phones while driving.

Meanwhile,178 drivers were arrested for intoxicated driving.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty from the Garda Press Office says people should NOT drink and drive:

“The risk is very, very simply you don’t have the same control over your vehicle, you don’t have the same capacity to control and understand what you’re doing at the wheel of the vehicle or on the motorbike or on the pedal cycle. And even for pedestrians who may be walking home after consuming alcohol or drugs, you may not be fully aware of your surroundings. So it does have an impact on people when they’re using the roads.”

Related