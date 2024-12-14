Gardaí seeking public’s assistance in locating missing Rosslare teenager Evan Dennehy

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing County Wexford teenager.

17-year-old Evan Dennehy has been missing from Rosslare since Thursday, and was last seen wearing a navy parka jacket with fur on the hood, a navy tracksuit and red runners.

He’s described as being around 6 foot 1 inch in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

