Cathal Byrne nominated for the Seanad by Fine Gael

Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne has been nominated by the local Fine Gael party in Wexford to be considered for a seat in the Seanad, following the party’s first meeting since the general election.

Wexford currently lacks an Oireachtas representative & Cllr Byrne said it was important of having a voice at the national level. If approved by Fine Gael’s National Executive, he will seek votes from TDs, senators, and councillors across the country in the Seanad election.

Speaking on Morning Mix he also addressed the rebuilding efforts within Fine Gael, following internal competition in the recent election. He said that the party is focused on regaining a seat in Wexford and working together despite past challenges. It comes as tensions arose over senior members of his party asked people to give Mr Byrne their no.1 vote and to give Bridin Murphy their no. 2. This was without Cllr Murphys knowledge.

Turning to local issues, Mr Byrne also discussed the positive developments in Enniscorthy, including the construction of an advanced factory in the Technology Park, which aims to attract high-quality jobs. He emphasized the need for both Enniscorthy and New Ross to have advanced factories to help Wexford’s economy thrive, despite the challenges in securing private investment for New Ross.

Only this week it emerged that the New Ross project has stalled with no end date in sight.

