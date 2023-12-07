Recognition for Wexford hospitals response to the fire in March

As 2023 comes to a close, management and staff at Wexford General Hospital have been awarded two honours for their response to the fire at the hospital in March of this year. Both the HSE and Irish Healthcare Awards presented the hospital with accolades in the last two weeks.

The first award came at the HSE’s Excellence Awards where the hospital picked up a Special Recognition Award for their response to the fire. The achievement noted the extraordinary display of leadership, communication and management skills shown by staff in the hospital.

Then on Tuesday last, 5th, at the Irish Healthcare Awards, the hospital won for “Crisis Management Response of the Year”.

Speaking after the wins, Hospital Manager, Linda O’Leary said, ”I’m delighted for the staff of Wexford General Hospital. These awards will be displayed in the hospital. We want the awards to act as a reminder to staff and the public of the amazing work that each and every one of them undertook, during and after the fire.”

There was also a third win for the hospital recently. The catering team in Wexford General Hospital won Gold at the Happy Heart Healthy Eating Awards, for their commitment to healthy food choices by creating healthy menus for staff and visitors.

