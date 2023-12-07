Community groups in Wexford to get funding

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have announced €6 million in capital funding under the “Department of Rural and Community Development Local Enhancement Programme 2024”.

This funding will provide capital supports essential for the many small community groups and organisations, particularly those who serve disadvantaged areas in rural and urban areas.

There will be a particular focus on small capital works/improvements, and the purchase of equipment for community use. The funding may be used, but is not limited to; improved access for persons with a disability; enhancing community participation for disadvantaged and marginalised groups, and improving energy efficiency of community facilities to reduce ongoing costs.

The scheme is designed to ensure local priorities are identified and met, so as to improve and enhance community facilities for all.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“This funding is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, who are the building blocks of Irish community life.

“These grants may be small in nature. But I know they will go a long way in helping thousands of great community organisations and clubs the length and breadth of Ireland.

“Supporting local communities to shape their future is a key focus of the Government’s rural development policy, Our Rural Future. The funding I am announcing today will benefit every single county and ensure that important small scale, ground-up projects can be delivered by local communities for local communities.

“I would encourage all interested groups to get in touch with their Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) that administers the fund in their area.”

Also announcing the funding, Minister O’Brien said:

“The funding will provide really practical support to smaller community groups that are active at a grassroots level to help them to ensure they have the facilities and equipment they need to support their communities.

“These grants will help thousands of community organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls, to improve their facilities and continue to facilitate the provision of their valuable services to the people in their areas.

“I am particularly happy to have reserved funding for Women’s Sheds, groups and networks. Many of these groups are providing essential services on a day to day basis to those most in need. I hope this funding will help to support the provision of safe warm spaces for those groups to continue to meet and support their communities in both rural and urban areas right across the country.”

Wexford has a total allocation of €216,850.62 with €36,141.77 being allocated specifically for women’s groups.

