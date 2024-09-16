Record Crowds in Wexford as Cannonball Supercars came to town

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle roared in Wexford on Friday September 6th with record crowds and a fantastic show. Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the awe-inspiring power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati. Cannonball has already raised €1,638,432 for Irish charities to date and brings a unique and inimitable electric atmosphere to host towns all over the country making it a widely-anticipated free family event for spectators captivated by this enviable fusion of engineering excellence and breathtaking design.

200 magnificent supercars, helicopters, celebrities including Nicholas Hamilton – British racing driver and Lewis Hamilton’s brother, Sara Aydin (motorbike stunt rider from Sweeden), Radio Nova’s PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe, Nadia El Ferdaoussi, British Reality Star & International model Matt Peacock, Alan Clarke and very colourful cannonballers in costume all converged on a sunny morning for another adrenalin fuelled supercar spectacle. The brand-new Lamborghini Revoulto was unveiled in Ireland for the very first time and, this year, the sky was the limit for Cannonball as helicopters circled overhead.

On Friday September 6th at 10am, the gleaming convoy departed Johnstown Estate and thrilled local children and spectators in Edenderry with a ap of the town before blazing a trail to Kilkenny. The first finish line was on Wexford Quay Front on Friday evening at 6.30pm where the cars were on display. On Saturday September 7th the convoy left Wexford at 10am and travelled to Powerscourt Hotel Resort in Enniskerry for Lunch at 1pm. The Saturday finish line for Cannonball 2024 was at Salthill Co Galway at 6pm where the drivers had their second overnight pitstop. On Sunday September 8th the supercars left Galway at 11am and then fueled up at Circle K M6 Athlone at noon before taking lunch in Mohill Co Leitrim at Lough Rynn Castle Estate at 1pm. The big dramatic final finish line for Cannonball 2024 was in Trim Co Meath at 5pm which was a spectacular show.

This year the official charity of Cannonball was The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation – an Irish children’s charity that funds and provides up to 100 hours per month of in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children from birth to six years of age with severe learning disability often associated with complex medical needs. This year in addition to all of the fundraising activities on Cannonball throughout the weekend including the exciting new “Cannonball Fundraising Grand Prix”, Circle K ran a nationwide campaign entitled, “When you fill, support Jack and Jill” and 1 cent from every litre of miles and milesPLUS fuel sold at Circle K will be donated to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Cannonball offers spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world’s most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host town. The Cannonballers and celebrities in colourful costumes add to the melee. From Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Shreck to Gru, Minions to Marios, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. Cannonball is fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2024. milesPLUS is Circle K’s premium fuel which delivers increased power and acceleration for a superior driving experience. miles and milesPLUS is Ireland’s only AA quality approved fuel and is only available at Circle K. The Tour Sponsor this year is Apache Pizza and Cannonball official partners include Monster Energy, Jade Insurance, Karl Goodwin Motors, Combilift, Capital Switchgear, Balmaha Limited Food Investments, AB Signs and Majestic Ireland Road Trips. See cannonball.ie for all details

