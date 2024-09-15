Ambitious plans for Wexford FC’s new stadium project revealed at Ferrycarrig event

The ambitious plans for Wexford FC’s new stadium project in Killeens were revealed at an event in Ferrycarrig on Friday evening.

The 6,000 capacity stadium in the heart of Wexford town aims to provide facilities for multiple sports, and €5.5 million in funding for the project has been applied for.

Mayor of Wexford, George Lawlor was one of many dignitaries at the event.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Mayor Lawlor said that the rehoming of Wexford FC to the heart of Wexford town will increase access to their games, saying:

“They’re applying for major capital project funding from the government to develop not just a state-of-the-art 6,000-seater stadium in Wexford Town as part of a master plan for the area, but also community pitches, which is Phase One. Phase Two is the development of the stadium that will see Wexford FC move from the Ferrycarrig-Crossabeg area into the heart of Wexford town and develop a much stronger brand in terms of access to their games.”

