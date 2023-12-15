Record number of homes being built in Wexford

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published its monthly data on the number of Commencements Notices (residential construction starts) for November 2023.

The data show in the first eleven months of 2023 there have been commencement notices for 885 homes in Wexford, a 10.9% increase on the same period in 2022 (798 units) and a record when compared to similar periods since the data series began in 2015.

Nationally, the strong uptick in commencements this year has continued and 29,634 homes have been commenced nationally in the first eleven months of 2023. This is a 17.7% increase on the same period last year (25,162).

Overall, the data show that the number of commencements in the first 11 months of 2023 (29,634) already exceeds the total number for the whole of 2022 (26,957).

