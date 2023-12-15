Dog attacks on the rise in Wexford

A rising number of serious injuries from dog attacks have led to calls for mandatory training for dog owners.

3,158 people were treated in hospital for injuries following a dog attack between 2012 and 2022 which is an increase of 50% in the 10 year period.

The study published in the Irish Medical Journal found that 42% had to undergo plastic surgery.

Wexford Dog Warden John Colfer said that the figures released are in line with what is happening here in Wexford.

Alejandro Mizsan, 9, was horrifically attacked by an XL Bully dog while playing outside his home in Enniscorthy last November. He spent several weeks in hospital and will require ongoing treatment.

In October of this year, a woman in her 30s was attacked by an XL Bully at a private residence in Enniscorthy, she was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Earlier this week in Wexford Town, a man out walking his dog was attacked by a Pit Bull. Both the man and his dog needed medical and veterinary attention following the incident. In New Ross a lady suffered facial injuries from an attack from an XL Bully in November. Mr Colfer said that the attacks are becoming all too frequent and is calling on dog owners to ensure that they are on a strong lead and wearing a muzzle when out in public. “We receive daily reports that dogs are not kept under control, dogs without a lead or a muzzle on beaches or in public parks. People need to stop walking these dogs without protection. That has to be stopped and we call on people to be responsible.” A secure garden is also important, John says that the incident in Wexford Town last week was caused when the Pit Bull escaped from a garden. “Years ago it would have been a terrier so it wouldn’t have been a serious incident. It would have been a nip or a bite, but now with these bigger dogs its a much more serious incident.” He went on to call on dog owners, especially those of the bull breeds to be responsible. “Our appeal as wardens here is to be extra careful if you have these dogs. You must be over 16 and able to control the dog.”

