Red, Orange & Yellow Warnings in place till 4pm this afternoon

Storm Updates!

Well Storm A-Eoin has made landfall across the country and here in Wexford. There’s a danger to life as the whole country is a Red wind warning this morning.

The record for the maximum ever gust of wind in Ireland has been broken overnight. Met Eireann says a gust of 183 km/h was recorded at Mace Head, breaking the previous record of 182 km/h which has stood since 1945.

The highest mean wind speed since the storm began was 130 km/h at Mace Head, which is a hurricane force wind.

Schools and creches will stay closed for the day, while public transport won’t operate.

More than three quarters of a million ESB customers are without power and here in Wexford 3,173 are waking up to no power – we’ve been unable to update due to the power check website struggling to cope with the capacity this morning.

A reminder that the Rose FitzGerald Bridge remains closed until midday today

All Wexford County Council Offices will be closed today, this includes Municipal District Offices, Libraries and Civic Amenity Sites.

The council are reminding the Wexford public to remain indoors and avoid all travel during the red weather warning

Wexford County Council crews will respond to storm related issues when it is safe to do so.

Additonal warnings!

Wexford’s Red warning is in effect until 10am. After that an Orange warning kicks in until 12 noon and then a Yellow warning is in place until 4pm this afternoon.

We will keep you update on social media with lots of trees down and debris around the county being reported.

Please exercise extreme caution on our roads today

