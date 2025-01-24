Outpouring of support for Wexford Minister James Browne as he takes on his new role

James Browne, TD for Wexford, has been appointed as the new Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, making him the first Fianna Fáil senior minister from Wexford in over 60 years.

Speaking today on Morning Mix James Browne began by expressing his immense pride in becoming a cabinet minister and extending gratitude to the people of Wexford for their unwavering support throughout his career. “It’s a huge honor and a real privilege to be given this responsibility,” he said, acknowledging the vital role his family, supporters, and canvassers have played in his success.

As Minister for Housing, James Browne is now at the forefront of tackling Ireland’s ongoing housing crisis, which he described as the most pressing issue facing the country. “We need to think big and move fast,” stressing the urgency of addressing housing supply, including social, affordable, and private housing.

His commitment to resolving the housing crisis is clear. “The only way to solve the housing crisis is supply, supply, supply,” he stated, stressing that his focus will be on accelerating the construction of as many homes as possible.

Now that we have a senior Minister in Government Minister Browne said “Wexford has huge potential, and I believe this new role will help unlock even more opportunities for our county,” he said. He pointed to the recent developments in Wexford, including the University for the Southeast and major capital projects like Rosslare Europort, as signs of the county’s growth and potential.

Above all Minister Browne said he is dedicated to the people of Wexford, balancing his national responsibilities with his commitment to local issues. “I’ll always be fighting passionately for County Wexford,” he assured.

James Browne paid tribute to the volunteers, his staff, and his family for their support, without whom he said he wouldn’t be where he is today. “No one gets elected without an amazing team behind them,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of community and collaboration in politics.